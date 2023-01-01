An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors operate two boats in formation while carrying weapons.

Operation Polar Dagger

Naval Special Warfare combatant crafts conduct high speed operations during Operation Polar Dagger in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23, 2023. The operation is designed to sharpen joint special operations integration and provides the forces the opportunity to test new capabilities and advance response options.

Photo Gallery