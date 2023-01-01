An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier rides in a vehicle with a mounted weapon.

Fire Mission

Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Steenerson, Field Artillery Cannoneer assigned to Sierra Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Bravo Command Element, participates in a simulated fire mission as part of a fires summit held to provide increased awareness of current Marine Corps and Norwegian military long range precision fires capabilities in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 21, 2023.

