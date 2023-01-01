Wildfire Response Army Sgt. Louisse Jem Sinang, a petroleum specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, returns a fuel line to a heavy expandable mobile tactical truck in Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division is supporting the Army Corps of Engineers’ Planning Power and Response Team's emergency response mission to the Hawaii wildfires in Maui. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.03 MB) Tags: Humanitarian, Disaster Relief, Wildfires, Hawaii Wildfires Photo By: Brannen Parrish VIRIN: 230823-A-PO406-1235A.JPG Photo Gallery