Water Drop

Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force 5-0 soldiers conduct water drop operations on wildfire areas in Ka'anapali, Maui, Aug. 26, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 5-0, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, Army active duty and Reserve, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws.