An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Turkish and U.S. forces exchange salutes.

Exchanging Salutes

Soldiers and Turkish forces exchange salutes after a joint readiness demonstration as part of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 in Kayseri, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness.

Photo Gallery