An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two men shake hands as others stand by.

Coin Presentation

Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey, commander, Honolulu District, Army Corps of Engineers, presents a coin to Kenny Kwan, a quality assurance specialist from the Honolulu District Power Planning and Response Team in Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023. The Corps is working with local, state and federal partners on a mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Hawaii wildfires.

Photo Gallery