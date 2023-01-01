Coin Presentation

Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey, commander, Honolulu District, Army Corps of Engineers, presents a coin to Kenny Kwan, a quality assurance specialist from the Honolulu District Power Planning and Response Team in Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023. The Corps is working with local, state and federal partners on a mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Hawaii wildfires.