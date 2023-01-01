Flight Signals Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Williams signals to an F/A-18E on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 3, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Navy, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins VIRIN: 230803-N-TL968-2088.JPG Photo Gallery