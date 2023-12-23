Weapon Check

Army Pfc. John Maness conducts maintenance on the remote weapon system attached to an M1126 Stryker in preparation of Exercise Saber Junction at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment and to promote interoperability with more than 5,000 participants from the U.S., allied and partner nations.