An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A pilot sits in the cockpit of a F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of a ship at twilight.

Twilight Hornet

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Degelder, assigned to the ‘Golden Warriors’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, pilots an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 30, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

Photo Gallery