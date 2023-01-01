Water Distribution Army Sgt. Marquis Littlejohn, a water treatment specialist and non-commissioned officer-in-charge assigned to the 225th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and member of Joint Task Force 5-0, conducts water distribution for the residents of Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 30, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.09 MB) Tags: army, Disaster Relief, Wildfires, Hawaii Wildfires, Humanitarian Photo By: Army Spc. Alexander Steel VIRIN: 230830-A-NS160-1006.JPG Photo Gallery