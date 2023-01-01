An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier rides in a tank down a road at sunset.

Saber Junction 23

A British army Jackal 2 attached to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment moves into the Hohenfels Training Area as part of Saber Junction 23 in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023. Saber Junction is an Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command-led training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. More than 4,000 soldiers from 14 nations will participate in the exercise.

