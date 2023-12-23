Hangar Work

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Samuels, assigned to the ‘Golden Warriors’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 31, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.