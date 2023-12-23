An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A large aircraft sits on the tarmac at twilight.

Twilight Tarmac

A C-17 Globemaster III awaits its next flight during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario.

