Twilight Tarmac A C-17 Globemaster III awaits its next flight during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit's capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. Tags: air force, Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Warner VIRIN: 230827-F-BQ943-1000A.JPG