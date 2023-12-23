An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines wearing winter gear climb a snowy mountain in formation.

Crisp Climb

U.S. Marines and Chilean troops climb Mount Tarn during a bilateral cold weather training exercise near Punta Arenas, Chile, Aug. 23, 2023. During the exercise, Marines learned proper techniques for obtaining food and water, employed different weapons and gear, built shelters, practiced foot movements over snow and conducted cold weather personnel rescue.

Photo Gallery