Drone Prep Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yoselin Chavez prepares a drone to survey the roof of Parem Elementary School as part of a quality assessment visit at Parem, Chuuk, Micronesia, Aug. 14, 2023. Marines and sailors are deployed in Chuuk and throughout the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen alliances and partnerships.