On Patrol Hawaii Air National Guard Senior Airman Kyle J. Martinez, right, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis A. Cardona, both security force officers assigned to the 154th Security Forces Squadron and members of Joint Task Force 5-0, conduct security patrol operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 7, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.91 MB) Tags: national guard, air force, Humanitarian, Disaster Relief, Wildfires, Hawaii Wildfires Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano VIRIN: 230907-Z-UF566-1044.JPG Photo Gallery