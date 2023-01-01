An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two airmen wearing tactical gear walk down a road while on security patrol.

On Patrol

Hawaii Air National Guard Senior Airman Kyle J. Martinez, right, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis A. Cardona, both security force officers assigned to the 154th Security Forces Squadron and members of Joint Task Force 5-0, conduct security patrol operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 7, 2023.

