Field Training

Army Sgt. Bradley Schwarm, a cavalry scout assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, applies camouflage paint to his face in a field training environment during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Throughout the exercise, soldiers trained alongside military forces from partner nations to integrate field tactics and improve combat capabilities. Saber Junction is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.