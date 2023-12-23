Victory Handshakes Air Force Sgt. 1st Class Jake Anthony, a veteran of U.S. Special Operations Command and a Team USA athlete, shakes hands with members of the Australian team after winning the wheelchair rugby semifinals 24-4 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Sept.11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (19.67 MB) Tags: air force, sports, invictus games Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner VIRIN: 230911-M-WJ192-5899.JPG Photo Gallery