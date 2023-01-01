Wheelchair Basketball Team USA athletes compete in wheelchair basketball during the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.89 MB) Tags: sports, invictus games Photo By: Anthony Beauchamp, Air Force VIRIN: 230912-O-XX948-4260.JPG Photo Gallery