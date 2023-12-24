Making Marks Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Merrit marks off a designated area with chalk during the annual Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. The multilateral exercise involved explosive ordnance disposal members from six nations focused on locating and disarming improvised explosive devices. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.99 MB) Tags: Air Force Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Albert Morel VIRIN: 230817-F-GY077-1081W.JPG Photo Gallery