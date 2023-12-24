An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman holds a device that makes marks in the grassy area between two trees.

Making Marks

Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Merrit marks off a designated area with chalk during the annual Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. The multilateral exercise involved explosive ordnance disposal members from six nations focused on locating and disarming improvised explosive devices.

