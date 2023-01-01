An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The National Guard Bureau chief shakes hands with a guardsman standing in formation with fellow service members in front of red and white lights.

Committing to Serve

Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, thanks New York Air National Guard Sgt. Tiffany Stewart after administering the oaths of service in New York City’s Times Square, Sept. 11, 2023, as part of the National Guard's 9/11 remembrance and commitment to service. The 25 participants included both new enlistees and reenlisting noncommissioned officers of the New York Army and Air National Guard.

Photo Gallery