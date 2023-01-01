Saber Junction

An Army convoy assigned to the 1st Battalion of the 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposition forces, rolls through a training village with various armored vehicles during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. U.S. and multinational soldiers play the role of enemy forces during the exercise to provide integrated, total force training for combat readiness. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners, including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.