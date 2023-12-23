Chile Descent U.S. Marines and Chilean troops descend Mount Tarn during a bilateral cold weather training exercise near Punta Arenas, Chile, Aug. 23, 2023. During the exercise, Marines learned proper techniques for obtaining food and water, employed different weapons and gear, built shelters, practiced foot movements over snow and conducted cold weather personnel rescue. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.49 MB) Tags: training, Marine Corps, partnerships Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Hermanet VIRIN: 230823-M-YO040-1117T.JPG Photo Gallery