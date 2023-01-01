Diving In Ret. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler participates in swimming competitions during the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. More than 500 military athletes from 21 nations compete in the games to highlight the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured and ill service members and veterans on the journey to rehabilitation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.52 MB) Tags: veterans, Marine Corps, sports, Invictus Games Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner VIRIN: 230913-M-WJ192-4860M.JPG Photo Gallery