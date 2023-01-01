An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A retired Marine dives into a pool during a competition as a person watches.

Diving In

Ret. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler participates in swimming competitions during the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. More than 500 military athletes from 21 nations compete in the games to highlight the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured and ill service members and veterans on the journey to rehabilitation.

