Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A veteran rides with service members in an open-door Jeep displaying two flags with aircraft parked next to palm trees in the background.

Remembrance Ride

David Allwine, an Army veteran and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, participates in the opening laps of a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for designated time periods for 24 hours while names of accounted for service members were read and honored aloud by volunteers.

