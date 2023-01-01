An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A B-2 Spirit sits on a flight deck at night while soldiers perform maintenance work.

Night Shift

Maintainers assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron work on a B-2 Spirit during Bomb Task Force Europe 23-4, Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland, Sept. 7, 2023. Bomber Task Force deployments provide critical touchpoints to train and operate alongside NATO allies and partners while bolstering collective response to any global conflict.

