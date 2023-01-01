Mountain Mission Naval Special Warfare operators fast-rope from Army MH-60M helicopters while an Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider provides overwatch during Operation Polar Dagger on Attu Island, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2023. The operation is designed to sharpen joint special operations integration and provides the forces the opportunity to test new capabilities and advance response options. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.15 MB) Tags: training, army, air force, navy, Operation Polar Dagger Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson VIRIN: 230226-N-XW729-6283M.JPG Photo Gallery