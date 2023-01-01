Training Exercise

Army Pfc. Brandon Horvath, an M240B machine gunner assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, holds a fighting position during a force-on-force situational training exercise with Latvian and Polish armed forces at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 16, 2023. The training focused on developing interoperability between NATO allies and sharing standard operating procedures.