Night Mission Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposing forces, prepare for a night mission during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.