A soldier secures a tire of a vehicle.

Tire Check

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jay Bal, the operations non-commissioned officer in charge for Task Force Maui, teaches preventive maintenance checks and services training to members of the Joint Task Force 5-0 during drivers training at Puʻunene Armory, Kihei, Maui, Sept. 8, 2023.

