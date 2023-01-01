Tire Check Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jay Bal, the operations non-commissioned officer in charge for Task Force Maui, teaches preventive maintenance checks and services training to members of the Joint Task Force 5-0 during drivers training at Puʻunene Armory, Kihei, Maui, Sept. 8, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.2 MB) Tags: wildfires, national guard, army, hawaii wildfires Photo By: Army Spc. Sean Walker, Army National Guard VIRIN: 230908-Z-LU739-1045.JPG Photo Gallery