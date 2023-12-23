An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A solider pilots an unmanned aerial system on the beach while an amphibious landing craft comes ashore behind him.

Remote Control

A Marine assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pilots an unmanned aerial system during an amphibious landing for Northern Coast 2023 in Ventspils, Latvia, Sept. 12, 2023. Northern Coast is a German-led multinational exercise that strengthens military and maritime combat readiness through realistic training in order to sharpen interoperability with allies and partners.

