Remote Control A Marine assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pilots an unmanned aerial system during an amphibious landing for Northern Coast 2023 in Ventspils, Latvia, Sept. 12, 2023. Northern Coast is a German-led multinational exercise that strengthens military and maritime combat readiness through realistic training in order to sharpen interoperability with allies and partners. Tags: European Command, NATO, Marine Corps, Partnerships, Ukraine Response, Northern Coast 2023 Photo By: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres VIRIN: 230912-M-UG171-8636A.JPG