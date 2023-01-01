Honoring Heroes

Walter Furuyama, left, and Clifford Chillingworth, both Korean War veterans, lay a wreath in honor of the missing during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. More than 7,500 U.S. service members remain unaccounted for from previous conflicts.