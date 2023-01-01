Razzle Dazzle

Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Tybee Island, Ga., during the William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet, Sept. 13, 2023. Airmen from across active and guard wings participated in the prestigious fighter competition, which returned after a 19-year hiatus. The event tests performance in air superiority, weapons use and maintenance.