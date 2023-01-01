Warrior Walk Idaho Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Lauren Cox completes an 11-mile ruck with a 40-pound weight in a pack during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition near Boise, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2023. During the competition, 15 Idaho National Guardsmen participated in intensified tests that challenged candidates physically and mentally while evaluating the ability to shoot, move, communicate and survive. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.56 MB) Tags: Army, National Guard, National Guard, National Guard, troops Photo By: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur VIRIN: 230916-F-AY311-1711M.JPG Photo Gallery