Sailor Selfie Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori takes a selfie with students during Pacific Partnership in Kuantan, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.72 MB) Tags: humanitarian , Humanitarian aid, NATO, Navy, Pacific Partnership, Partnerships Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander VIRIN: 230914-N-YN807-1066C.JPG Photo Gallery