Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailors sits on the ground while taking a selfie with a large group of students.

Sailor Selfie

Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori takes a selfie with students during Pacific Partnership in Kuantan, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

