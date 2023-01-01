Live-Fire Training

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting the 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live-fire training on a confined space light anti-armor weapon as part of anti-tank weaponry training in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 17, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.