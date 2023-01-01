An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers rest during a training exercise at night.

Taking a Break

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, prepare to rest during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,000 participants from the U.S. and allied and partner nations.

Photo Gallery