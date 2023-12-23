Getting Underway Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius stow mooring lines on the forecastle as the ship gets underway in Gdynia, Poland, Sept. 17, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.87 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Navy, Partnerships, navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary VIRIN: 230917-N-XO016-1503A.JPG Photo Gallery