An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier looks through the scope of a weapon with flames coming out of the side of it while firing it.

Saber Junction

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage in a gunfire battle with enemy forces played by the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. The training exercise promotes regional stability and security, while increasing combat readiness. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.

Photo Gallery