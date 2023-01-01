Photo Formation The USS Gabrielle Giffords and unmanned surface vessels participate in a photo exercise during Integrated Battle Problem 23.2 in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet exercise is designed to test, develop and evaluate the integration of unmanned platforms into fleet operations to create warfighting advantages. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.85 MB) Tags: Navy, exercises, Integrated Battle Problem Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Monford VIRIN: 230907-N-GZ228-1441M.JPG Photo Gallery