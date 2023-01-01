Fire Power Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment ‘Red Currahee,’ 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, conduct offensive operations during Exercise Silver Arrow 2023 in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 23, 2023. The training enabled soldiers to execute real-world battlefield tactics alongside NATO allies from Canada, Italy, Latvia and Spain. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (6.08 MB) Tags: Army, European Command, NATO, Partnerships, Ukraine Response, Exercise Silver Arrow 2023 Photo By: Army Capt. H Howey VIRIN: 230923-Z-WW831-1130.JPG Photo Gallery