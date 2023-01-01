Securing Markers

Air Force Master Sgt. James Supernault, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response airborne air traffic control flight chief, secures an airstrip marker while setting up a landing zone during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 at Leszno Airfield, Poland, Sept. 18, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish military designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities.