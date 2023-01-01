Securing Markers Air Force Master Sgt. James Supernault, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response airborne air traffic control flight chief, secures an airstrip marker while setting up a landing zone during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4 at Leszno Airfield, Poland, Sept. 18, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish military designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.76 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, NATO, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty VIRIN: 230918-F-YM277-1139.JPG Photo Gallery