Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Domenica Scott, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun as Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Terrance Davis-Harris acts as line coach during a qualification shoot in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 22, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

