Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers participate in a mortar live-fire exercise.

Mortar Fire

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment ‘Panther Battalion’, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a mortar live-fire exercise on a range at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Sept. 26, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

