Air Force Capt. David Wagner, a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, secures his helmet during a scramble drill in support of NATO's enhanced air policing capabilities at the 86th Air Base in Romania, Sept. 23, 2023. U.S. military operations in the region enhance stability, combined readiness and capabilities with NATO allies and partners.