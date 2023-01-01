Poland Takeoff

Air Force Maj. Jeanluc Duckworth, a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules evaluator pilot, and 1st Lt. David Peterson, a pilot assigned to the squadron, take off from the 33rd Air Base in Poland during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. The bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force aims to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities.