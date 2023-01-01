An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors stand on a ship's deck looking out over water and a low sun in orange sky.

Montenegro View

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Khalil Hancock stands as lookout on the starboard bridge wing of the USS Normandy as the guided missile cruiser makes port in Bar, Montenegro, Sept. 18, 2023. The Normandy, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

