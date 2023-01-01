Training Exercise

Army Pfc. Caleb Brown takes cover while conducting a field training exercise during Rapid Trident 23 near Cimişlia, Moldova, Sept. 19, 2023. Exercise Rapid Trident is designed to enhance the U.S. and Moldova partnership by increasing interoperability and readiness through training in peacekeeping and stability operations while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard.