Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier assists community members authorized to return to their residences.

Returning Home

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Ariel D. Defiesta facilitates access to select community members authorized to return to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023.

