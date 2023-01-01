An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people use graters to sift dirt.

Recovery Mission

Personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and local workers screen excavated dirt during a recovery mission in Laos, Sept. 23, 2023. Since 1985, the U.S. and Laotian governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American service members. There are still 288 Americans missing in Laos from the Vietnam War.

Photo Gallery